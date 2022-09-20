Lifeline Blood Services celebrates 75 years

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. – Lifeline Blood Services is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

There was a ribbon cutting held Tuesday afternoon to mark the big milestone.

Started in 1947, Lifeline Blood Services has spent decades providing a major service to the west Tennessee community.

It has grown over the years and now serves 20 counties, works with 17 hospitals, and 13 air e-vac services.

Lifeline also has two fixed centers, one in Jackson and one in Dyersburg.

“We know that Lifeline has really impacted West TN because one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. So it’s imperative that donors have blood on the ready. We’re meeting the needs of west Tennessee by way of our donors,” shared Melinda Reid, marketing manager for Lifeline Blood Services.