Medical group works to increase access to mental health services in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is expanding it’s services and resources across West Tennessee.

LifeWorks Resources, LLC is working hard to improve access to mental health counseling and treatment.

Jackson, as well as other surrounding areas, have been designated as areas with a mental health practitioner shortage.

The company recently added a physician’s assistant who is capable of prescribing psychotropic medication.

President Mark Baldwin says there’s not a “one size fits all” way to approach mental health issues.

Baldwin says COVID-19 highlighted a need for more services and resources within our communities.

“We’ve seen an increase in depression, anxiety, social isolation, all of those kinds of things,” Baldwin said. “And then, economic impacts also affect our mental health and a number of stressors that people are dealing with, so there’s a huge need right now in the community.”

Baldwin says the goal is to bridge the gap between those who need mental health assistance and the resources provided.

LifeWorks Resources wants to reach as many people as possible and help them on their journey.

