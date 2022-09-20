National Voter Registration Day brings turnout to TCAT Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — On National Voter Registration Day, people were encouraged to come out and register to vote at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The drive started at 9:30 Tuesday morning with a great turnout at the Jackson site.

Many students and members of the community came to show their support by registering to vote.

The voter registration drive was conducted by the Eric Beasley Foundation along with the NAACP.

“Voter Registration Day has been in existence since 2012,” said Patricia Beasley, President of the Eric Beasley Foundation. “Today marks our ten year anniversary of being in existence. We are here today to get people prepared for the November elections.”

For anyone who missed today’s registration and would like to register to vote, you can click here or go to Westwood Community Center this Friday.

