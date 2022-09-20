South Side students learn dangers of impaired driving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Driving can be a dangerous activity without the proper awareness and attention needed to be safe.

South Side High School participated in the Arrive Alive Tour on Tuesday morning.

Students in various classes used the technology to see the effects of driving impaired and distracted.

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Casshawndra Sain shares the need behind informing students of these dangers.

“That they in turn, inform others,” Sain said. “We targeted our P.E., Wellness, R.O.T.C. classes, those are some of the leaders in our school. And so we are hoping that they will spread the word.”

Information is key, as students interact in demonstrations like these, the hopes are to help keep the roads a little safer.

