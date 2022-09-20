SWAT, negotiators respond to hostage situation in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are currently responding to a hostage situation in Hardeman County.

According to Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, two people are being held inside a house off Highway 57 between Saulsbury and Grand Junction.

Sheriff Doolen says one hostage escaped the house with injuries and is being airlifted to a medical facility.

Doolen says Jackson’s SWAT team and negotiators are currently on scene.

