Tennessee man, 3-year-old grandson die in house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man and his 3-year-old grandson have died in a house fire, officials said.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded early Monday to a blaze with two people trapped inside, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews were able to locate the victims, who were taken to a hospital, but both later died, officials said.

Their names were not released.

The home had a smoke detector, but Wilbanks said it was likely not working.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said no foul play was suspected.

For more news across the state, click here.