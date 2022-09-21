2 Jackson schools join to honor International Day of Peace

The Community Montessori School and Arlington Elementary met each other halfway Wednesday in a walk of peace.

“Today we made the decision so happily to join Arlington, our neighbors,” said Community Montessori Principal Dr. Melinda Harris. “We had a peace walk and joined the students of Arlington, sang songs together, talked about peace education and what it means to love and care for each other.”

Students from both schools sang songs of peace, and CMS students performed their school song.

Cms student Anna Wyatt says she enjoyed joining together with their neighbors.

“Yes, it was really fun being able to see the students,” Wyatt said. “The experience was amazing being able to sing and being able to see the two communities join together.”

Wyatt says peace is an important part of everyday life, and it doesn’t always mean staying quiet.

“It is about learning to love each other and resolve conflict,” said Wyatt. “Some conflict may not ever be resolved, and you always want to make sure that you can find a way to bring peace into the community and to situations.”

Both Principal Harris and Arlington Principal Dr. Shemon Reaves say sharing this opportunity teaches students by example how to promote peace.

“I’m honored that he would allow his students also to join us and just show that it is not just about our school, it is about reaching out to our neighbors,” Dr. Harris said.

“Dr. Harris and I are truly working together with us being side by side, doing things together with Arlington and Community Montessori, so it was a pleasure to do this today with Community Montessori,” Dr. Reaves said.

Reaves and Harris say they hope to continue a walk of peace each year.

