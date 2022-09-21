Jimmy Dean Matthews, Jr., age 39, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of Cassandra Paddock-Matthews, departed this life Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Jimmy was born March 30, 1983 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of Jimmy Dean Matthews and Elisa Dianne Cates. He was employed as a construction laborer and was a mechanical person who could fix small engines. Jimmy had an artistic side and enjoyed drawing and had an unusually talented green thumb that could plant anything and it would grow. He had a big heart and loved people, especially his family and his girls. He would always go out of his way to help others and enjoyed motorcycles and cars.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cassandra Paddock-Matthews; two daughters, Hayleigh Matthews and Aspen Matthews; his stepson, Hunter Paddock; his father, Jimmy Dean Matthews.; his mother, Elisa Dianne Cates; three brothers, Dustin Matthews (LeAnn), Jeremiah Matthews (Courtney) and Benjamin Matthews; and his previous wife, Jessica Payne, mother of Hayleigh Matthews and Hunter Zimmerman.

A visitation for Jimmy will be from 5 to 6 P.M. Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 6 P.M. Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

