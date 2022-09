Mugshots : Madison County : 09/19/22 – 09/21/22

Erin Williams Erin Williams: Failure to appear

Alexis Patterson Alexis Patterson: Violation of probation

Amber Lee Amber Lee: Violation of probation

Avery Mcalister Avery Mcalister: Violation of community corrections

Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Violation of probation



David Prince David Prince: Violation of probation

James Bawcum James Bawcum: Public intoxication

James Reese James Reese: Unlawful exposure

James Taylor James Taylor: Possession of stolen property, failure to appear

Jaylon Tucker Jaylon Tucker: Aggravated domestic assault



Jerry Hennings Jerry Hennings: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, attempted murder

John Clarke John Clarke: Violation of community corrections

John Reeves John Reeves: Contempt of court

Leo Singleton Leo Singleton: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Lula Phillips Lula Phillips: Failure to appear, burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999



Makayla Cole Makayla Cole: Failure to appear, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, harassment, theft under $999

Marcus Kinnon Marcus Kinnon: Failure to appear

Mark Waddell Mark Waddell: Reckless endangerment

Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Violation of probation

Pautez Freeman Pautez Freeman: Possession of stolen property



Robert Dorsey Robert Dorsey: Shoplifting/theft of property

Sean Lawson Sean Lawson: Failure to appear

Sean Robertson Sean Robertson: Schedule II drug violations, reckless driving

Shannon Newman Shannon Newman: Possession of stolen property, burglary

Tanesha Poston Tanesha Poston: Failure to appear



Trdarius Girley Trdarius Girley: Failure to appear

Walter Perez Walter Perez: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license

Whitney Phillips Whitney Phillips: Aggravated robbery, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Xavier Williamson Xavier Williamson: Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/21/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.