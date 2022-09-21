Tina Turner Heritage Days celebrates special edition comic book

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tina Turner Heritage Days is getting ready to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.

Ahead of the event, there was a showcase of a new comic book by Title Waves production.

It’s an adaptation of Tina’s life in comic book form.

The west Tennessee Delta Heritage center partnered with the production company for special edition comic books with the Tina Turner museum logo.

It’s just one of the many ways to celebrate this year’s events.

“We just hope that everyone will come out and be a part of our Tina Turner heritage days. Meet some of the fans from all over the world, get to know them. Learn the influence that Tina has had on their lives and buy a comic book,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, director of the West TN Delta Heritage center.

The event will be held from September 23rd to the 25th in Brownsville.