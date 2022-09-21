Two Cold Fronts on they Way (Thursday & This Weekend)

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 21st:

Temperatures are in the upper 90s for most of West Tennessee right now, but a cold front is on the way tomorrow. The front appears to be mostly dry but will be dropping temperatures about 15°. Another front is on the way this weekend which will bring a better chance for rain back to the region. The potential is looking pretty high for a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. We will have all the latest forecast details below.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds are expected again tonight for most of West Tennessee. The humidity has increased some today from the west winds and that will keep overnight temperatures above normal, only falling down to around 70°. We will be dry tonight, but it will be quite warm.

THURSDAY:

Fall officially starts on Thursday, and temperatures will begin to cool down some. A few more clouds may move in on Thursday as a mostly dry cold front is expected to move through in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to low 80s depending on the timing of the front. The winds will change from the west to the north as the day goes on behind the front. The front will not be bringing much for any rain showers but a drier and less humid as mass will move in. If we do see a few showers, they are likely to be north or east of Madison County. This will allow Thursday night lows to fall back down in the mid 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

A cooler and mild day looks to be heading our way on Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s or low 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. The winds will come out of the northeast on Friday and sunny skies will again dominate over the region. Friday night football games look really good with temperatures being in the 70s for kick off and 60s by the end of the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Another cold front will move through over the weekend and this time, we might see some rain showers or weak storms accompanying the front as is slides through West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will reach back up to around mid to upper 80s before the front passes by sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. Chances for rain will get started late Saturday and hang around most of the day on Sunday. We are keeping a close eye on the situation for any potential severe weather that may try to develop depending on the timing of the front. Highs on Sunday will drop back down into the low to mid 80s. Saturday night lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s and Sunday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies will move in during the day on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

For the first full week of fall across West Tennessee. it is going to feel quite fall like. Highs will hang around the upper 70s or low 80s most of next week. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and the humidity will be quite low as well with a light breeze out of the north keeping mild conditions around. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. It should be a good week to turn off the AC and save a few dollars and let the weather keep you cool. Rain chances are not expected for the first half of the week. We will be keeping a close eye in the Gulf of Mexico for a potential hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the gulf coast late next week. The storm could bring some rain our way, but it is too early to tell exactly where this storm will be heading by the end of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Fiona is expected to move to the north away from Caribbean this week. With winds up to 115 MPH now, Fiona has become a category 3 hurricane. The storm could strengthen to a category 4 storm this week as it moves back out into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is NOT expected to impact the USA. There is another cluster or storms we are watching that could become the next hurricane and drift into the Gulf of Mexico next week. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 10pm.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, it looks like the last heat wave of the summer is over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been somewhat quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13