Celeb chef demonstrates easy meals to make in minutes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A chef from Mississippi talks about two easy meals to make in minutes.

Chef Nick Wallace has been creating “meals in minutes” using rice as a base ingredient.

The first recipe combines Ready Rice, apples, and various other ingredients to make a quick dish that’s cost effective.

The second recipe combines the rice with ground beef and other ingredients to create rice meatballs.

While being easy to make, cost effective, and quick to serve, these meals are also very healthy and nutritious to eat.

“So we’re going to give you an easy base as you can use the Ready Rice off of a canape, and then you can go all kinds of different ways with your creative spin,” Wallace said.

Chef Wallace uses Ben’s Original for all his recipes containing rice. Ben’s Original is donating $2.5 million to the “No Kid Hungry” campaign to feed children across the United States.

