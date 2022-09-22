Discovery Park of America hosts First Amendment festival

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America will be hosting the First Amendment festival this weekend.

Friday September 23rd, students are coming to do fun and interactive activities with the Freedom Forum.

They will be educated on the five freedoms of the first amendment.

“Everybody remembers the 4th of July, but nobody remembers that September 25th every year is First Amendment day. Every year the Freedom Forum does a survey of Americans attitudes about the first amendment and why we treasure the first amendment and the freedoms it protects. Freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition,” explained Patty Rhule, Chief Content Officer and Vice President at the Freedom Forum.