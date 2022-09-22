High schoolers build career connections at program hosted at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — They say it’s not just what you know, but who you know, and a local college is giving students the opportunity to build those connections.

Students get a jump start on career tips with a shake of the hand.

Local high school students participated in the Career Speed Networking program at Lane College Thursday.

George Thomas with Education Equal Opportunity group says building a career is not just about credentials.

“We want to deliberately help young people stay away from helped wanted and now hiring signs,” Thomas said. “We want them to meet people that can get in on the right crescendo to earn their own money and pay their own weight by building relationships before they need them.”

Each student received a one on one interview with a local professional, to perform a mock interview and build a connection.

“You typically start off with introductions, a two-minute Q & A, and the last 30 seconds is reserved for feedback from the business leaders to give to students to encourage them to strengthen their communication skills,” said Thomas.

Students Layla Hajsalem and Keandre Lee say they were grateful for the unique opportunity.

“I got to meet so many different people, different backgrounds, and I got to know a little bit about their jobs and what they do in the community,” Hajsalem said.

“It was amazing. I loved it so much,” said Lee. “There were a lot of connections that I could make there.”

Both Lee and Hajsalem say building these connections help them feel prepared for the future ahead.

“Normally whenever I just go into college, I wouldn’t have any connections at all. Now I know which colleges I want to get into, when I want to get into them, and in case I have questions about something, I have someone to contact.”

“I think knowing all of these different types of people, you can get in contact with them, ask them questions or concerns and it will help you come to your final decision about your future job. I am glad to have met all of these different people.”

There were around 250 students in grades 9 through 12 that participated in the event.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.