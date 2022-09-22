Minorities disproportionately impacted by mental health issues, research shows

JACKSON, Tenn. — One doctor discusses mental health and how it disproportionately affects minority communities.

Mental Illness Awareness Week begins the first week of October.

One professor opens the door for discussion of mental health awareness and disenfranchised populations.

Through data analysis, Dr. Daniel Dawes found that minority groups were disproportionately impacted by mental health issues.

Research shows minority communities are not receiving the same level of care as white communities.

In the last twenty years, this has drastically risen in rates, mainly during and post-COVID-19.

“Those who might not think that this is an issue that personally impacts them or their family, you know, the truth of the matter is that twenty percent of Americans experience mental illness and as we age, half of all of us will experience mental illness,” Dr. Dawes said.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, Dr. Dawes recommends calling the new mental health emergency hotline at 9-8-8. This number will allow you to talk to specially trained mental health professionals that are qualified to provide special help to those affected.

