Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee.

“Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.

13 rural counties across the state will earn more than 80.4 million dollars in broadband expansion grants, all to deliver wide range internet for as many people as possible.

“This one is particularly exciting because there’s a three year performance period so this is money that’s being distributed that is actually going to result in real construction projects starting right now and serving people in the near future,” says Kamisher Kosh.

Counties like Benton, Hardin, Henderson, Carroll and more are part of the 13.

One woman says her internet is fine at her home, but when she travels, it’s a struggle.

“Once I exit Carroll county I cross the interstate Parkers Crossroads. It’s like on my cell phone I lose connection, and it’s hard to communicate with loved ones that are at home or something during that time,” says Carroll County resident Angie Sullivan.

The broadband grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 under served homes and businesses across 58 counties, giving access to those who never had internet as a resource.

“For a lot of folks this is going from nothing to the gold standard this is, if you can’t get on that zoom job interview before, now you’ll be able to. If you’re a student at home couldn’t do that assignment form home now you’ll be able to,” says Kamisher Kosh.