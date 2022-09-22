Union University to celebrate 200th anniversary with variety of events

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is preparing to host thousands of people on its campus Friday and Saturday.

Union University alum and Admin Assistant of VP Institutional Advancement, Keaghlan Sheridan, tells some fun highlights for Union’s Bicentennial celebrations.

“This weekend we are celebrating Union’s 200th birthday, and we have a concert on the lawn planned,” Sheridan said. “We have a celebration downtown at the Civic Center, and so many other activities.”

Jaxon Via , a senior at Union, shares why he is excited to participate.

“The community is already so great here, so for everyone to be like all excited for one thing and celebrating that, like it’s really cool to see,” Via said.

Tim Ellsworth, the Associate VP for University Communications, expresses the impact of the bicentennial.

“A bicentennial celebration is a great opportunity, for our current students to take stock of what Union has been over the past 200 years, and let them know that they are part of something bigger than themselves,” Ellsworth said. “We are going to have lots of alumni, and friends, community members here on campus this weekend to celebrate with us. Union has been such a key part of the Jackson and West Tennessee communities for 200 years. And so we are excited to be a part of the community, and we are excited to welcome people on campus to help us celebrate.”

The weekend celebrations will consist of chapel , music, a 5K dash, fireworks and more fun activities.

