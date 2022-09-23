44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town.

The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets.

But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue.

Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts Tennessee BBQ.

This is the first time in 13 years that whole hogs are back at the festival. Customers could buy by the pound, sandwiches, chicken, ribs and bologna.

Owner of Hunt’s BBQ, Mitchell Hunt, says taking your time with cooking the meat is the key to a good barbecue.

“Nice and slow, just taking your time, you never rush barbecue,” Hunt said. “It don’t matter if it’s pork, chicken, bologna, you take your time. I don’t care if you got 100 people standing outside, you don’t put something that you rushed out there.”

The festival continues Saturday at 9 a.m. at City Hall in downtown Henderson. Click here for more information.

