Clean Water Act could be in jeopardy ahead of upcoming Supreme Court case

JACKSON, Tenn. — Communities across the country are in need of continuous follow-up and maintenance when it comes to clean water.

October marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

The act is designed to stop pollution dumping, initiate plans to keep water clean, permits on pipes, and sharing those resources regarding aging infrastructure.

Recently, the Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case that could weaken that landmark law.

Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali says their decisions could force history to repeat itself, like the events in Flint, Michigan or most recently, Jackson, Mississippi.

He says there are still many vulnerable communities struggling, therefore, there’s still work to be done.

“So the first thing is to have a better understanding of, you know, where your water bodies currently stand,” Dr. Santiago Ali said. “What are the impacts that are going on, or what are the sets of actions folks are doing. Second thing is making sure that we are raising our voices, to both our local, county, state, and federal officials. To make sure that we continue to have a strong, clean water act in place, and to make sure resources are going to the communities that need them the most.”

Dr. Santiago Ali also says local groups should utilize their individual power to make change happen.

