Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.

Project manager for the Jackson Habitat for Humanity, Ted Poplus, says the new owners go on a journey, starting with the building plans to the finished home.

“The next time they come, there are doors inside, and then it’s painted and carpeted,” Poplus said. “And just to see them walk in and kind of look in awe of this home, and realize ‘This is mine.'”

The new home is expected to be completed by December of this year.

