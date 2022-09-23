Shower & Weak Storm Chances Back this Weekend, Hurricane in the Gulf Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update for September 23rd:

Behind Thursday’s cold front, many locations in West Tennessee dropped down into the upper 40s last night. The weather looks nice for football tonight but shower chances return this weekend. An isolated shower could pop up Saturday but the main chance for rain and storms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers should clear out by Sunday afternoon. Fall temperatures are on the way next week. We will have the latest local forecast details and more on what looks to be a hurricane heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week; all coming up right here.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A cooler and mild air mass moved in on Friday. After some of us dropped into the upper 40s Friday morning, Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. The winds will be calm but the increasing cloud cover tonight should keep up about 10° warmer than last night. Friday night football games look really good with temperatures being in the low 70s for kick off and 60s by the end of the games. We will stay dry overnight tonight.

THE WEEKEND:

Another storm system will move through over the weekend and this time, we might see some rain showers or weak storms accompanying the front as is slides through West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will reach back up to around mid 80s before the system passes by sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Chances for rain will get started Saturday afternoon but chances increase late Saturday night. We are keeping a close eye on the situation for any potential severe weather that may try to develop depending on the timing of the front. Rain chances are not great and sit at 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will make it up to the mid 80s depending on the cloud cover and timing on the next front. Saturday night lows will fall into the mid 60s and Sunday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday and partly cloudy skies will move in during the day on Sunday. The skies will try to clear by Sunday night into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

For the first full week of fall across West Tennessee. it is going to feel quite fall like. Highs will hang around the mid to upper 70s or low 80s towards the back half of next week. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and the humidity will be quite low as well with a light breeze out of the north keeping mild conditions around. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s most of the week. It should be a good week to turn off the AC and save a few dollars and let the weather keep you cool during the day. Some folks might even be turning on the heater next week during the night time hours. Rain chances are not expected for the majority of the week. We will be keeping a close eye in the Gulf of Mexico for a potential hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the eastern gulf coast or western Florida in the middle of next week. The storm could bring some rain our way, but it appears most of the rain from this system will stay to the east of West Tennessee.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Fiona is expected to move to the north away from Caribbean this weekend and passing to the north of the Island of Bermuda. With winds up to 130 MPH now, Fiona has become a category 4 hurricane. The storm is NOT expected to impact the USA. There is a new tropical depression we are watching that looks to become the next hurricane and drift into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. The current forecast is suggesting the storm will track up the west coast of Florida and become a category 3 hurricane and make landfall sometime on Wednesday or Thursday. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 10pm.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, it looks like the last heat wave of the summer is over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been somewhat quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

