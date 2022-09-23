Union University brings Bicentennial celebration to Carl Perkins Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is celebrating 200 years of education, faith, and excellence.

To continue the year-long celebration, current students and alumni from Union University gathered at the Carl Perkins Civic Center to reflect on the university’s history.

The celebration featured a choir and orchestra made up of current and past students.

There were nearly 900 people in attendance, many having the opportunity to see some familiar faces they haven’t seen in years.

“I know there’s going to be a few here that I haven’t seen in a while so just talking to them and getting to see them again, especially my fraternity brothers,” said alum Jimmy Graves. “It’s funny even with life, even though we live in the same city, we don’t see each other as much as we’d like to.”

The celebration continues Saturday as well.

