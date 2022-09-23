Union University kicks off Bicentennial celebration with service in chapel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University kicks off their 200 year celebration with a church service in the chapel.

“Alumni, former faculty and staff, former students have come back and we are celebrating that today and this weekend,” said Todd Brady, VP of Union University Ministries.

Brady says as a Christian-based institution, they thought the best way to get the festivities started was in the chapel.

“We felt like the very best way for us to start off was looking to the very one that our founders look to and that is God,” Brady said. “We began the celebration by worshiping today.”

Current students, staff and alumni came to start the celebration.

Allison Burgin and her family have been a part of the Union University family for years, and says she is grateful to celebrate this anniversary.

“Union is home,” Burgin said. “It has been home for our family for 40 years, and we are super thankful to be able to have a special, specific time where we all gather together and give thanks to the Lord for what he has done.”

Burgin says both of her parents worked at Union, and says her father is being honored as a Bicentennial Hall of Honoree.

“I want to celebrate that but along with him, I want to celebrate all of the honorees,” said Burgin. “There are just so many people. I am who I am today because of so many of them pouring into me.”

And Brady says they plan to recognize that this weekend.

“Each person has played different parts throughout the last several decades, and it has been so good to see so many friends back here in this place,” said Brady.

