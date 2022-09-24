A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival.

The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today.







This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community.

The festival took place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and also hosted a cornhole tournament.

The crowd, especially the children, enjoyed everything the festival had to offer.

“We love it. I’ll be honest with you, this area has some of the nicest people I have ever met. We do over forty festivals a year, and Humboldt, is by far, our favorite town to be in. The hospitality

and friendship is unbeatable,” said Aspen Grogan, owner of Country Cabin Sweets and Treats.

The Downtown Fall Festival was located on Main Street in Humboldt, and it had a great turnout with many members of the community in attendance.

