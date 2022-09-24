Adoption event finds homes for local dogs in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –Homes for Dogs Project comes to Jackson.

An event took place today in Jackson, where you could give a dog a loving home by adopting them.









The event took place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Barnes which is located at 327 North Parkway in Jackson.

There was food and beverages, entertainment, information you can learn about your potential pet, and more.

“We are here to adopt animals and raise money for them. We have micro-chipping, a vet here with essential products, and just here to raise awareness for homeless pets,” said Amanda Harvey, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Barnes.

The Homes for Dogs Project has been around for over five years now, and they plan to have the event again next year.

For more local news, click here.