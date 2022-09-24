Charles “Bernard” Downey
|
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242
Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Charles “Bernard” Downey of Paris, TN
|Age:
|99
|Date of Death:
|Friday, September 23, 2022
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:30 PM Monday, September 26, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Walker Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Josh Manning and Ethan Schulte of East Wood Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Walker Cemetery
|Visitation:
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Wes Knee, Craig Brown, Bill DeWees, Lance Winders, John McDavid, Caleb Castle, and Charles Neal.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Wilma Cathey Downey, Married: April 3, 1948; Preceded: April 29, 2004
|Daughters: City/State
|Cathey (Richard) Castle of Goodlettsville, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Gary Downey of Paris, TN
Doug (Amy) Downey of White House, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Steve (Emily) Castle, Jeff (Jill) Castle, Taylor (Bryce) Bumbalough.
Emily Downey, preceded
|Great Grandchildren:
|Hudson and Emory Castle; Caleb and Brooke Castle.
|Brothers: City/State
|Ward Downey and Joe Downey, both preceded
|Personal Information:
|Bernard was a member of East Wood Church of Christ. He retired from public service of Indiana after 30 years and also retired after 30 years as a farmer.
Memorials may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.