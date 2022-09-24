Charles “Bernard” Downey

WBBJ Staff,
 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242    

Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Charles “Bernard” Downey of Paris, TN
Age: 99
Date of Death: Friday, September 23, 2022
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Funeral Time/Day: 12:30 PM Monday, September 26, 2022
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Walker Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Josh Manning and Ethan Schulte of East Wood Church of Christ
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022
Date/Place of Birth: September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, TN
Pallbearers: Wes Knee, Craig Brown, Bill DeWees, Lance Winders, John McDavid, Caleb Castle, and Charles Neal.
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 Wilma Cathey Downey, Married: April 3, 1948; Preceded: April 29, 2004
Daughters: City/State Cathey (Richard) Castle of Goodlettsville, TN
Sons: City/State Gary Downey of Paris, TN

Doug (Amy) Downey of White House, TN
Grandchildren: Steve (Emily) Castle, Jeff (Jill) Castle, Taylor (Bryce) Bumbalough.

Emily Downey, preceded
Great Grandchildren: Hudson and Emory Castle; Caleb and Brooke Castle.
Brothers: City/State Ward Downey and Joe Downey, both preceded
Personal Information: Bernard was a member of East Wood Church of Christ. He retired from public service of Indiana after 30 years and also retired after 30 years as a farmer.

Memorials may be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort,     P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222.

Related Posts