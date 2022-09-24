Man suspected of driving over Tennessee officer in car found

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they have found a man they believe fled the scene after hitting a police officer with a car and driving over him, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, initial reports show a Collierville Police Department officer found a car early Saturday believed to be involved in a shooting in Shelby County.

The agency says the driver hit the officer with the car, forcing him onto the vehicle’s hood. Citing preliminary reports, the agency says the driver ran over the officer as he left.

Authorities say the officer fired at the man at some point, though it’s unclear if any shots struck the driver. Authorities found the suspect identified as 32-year-old Keith Houston Jr. on Saturday morning in Shelby County after a search.

Authorities say they have not yet located the white 2017 Corvette they believe he was driving.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

