Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch.

Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m.





The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out crowd. The audience got to hear words of encouragement from Union University President, Samuel W. Oliver, as well as, enjoy breakfast with their families.

The event is the start of Union University’s 200th year celebration.

“It’s so exciting to see the Grant Center packed in there with students and families. It is a sold out crowd. It is one of several events that we have going on for family weekend and the bicentennial

kickoff here at Union,” said Ken Litscher, Dean of Student Life, Union University.

The President’s Brunch has been going on for over twenty years now.

