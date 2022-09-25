A Pleasant, Fall-Like Week is Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Sunday, September 25 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

A few showers and storms remained this morning with a little hail . However, since the early hours we have remained mostly dry. We warmed into the mid 80’s across west Tennessee with a steady 5-10 MPH breeze. However, once the cold front passes tonight, temps will drop back into the 50’s, skies should clear, and fall should return to the area.

TOMORROW:

After the cold front passes, we’ll wake up to some chilly temps in the 50’s with mostly clear skies. Over the course of the afternoon, we should warm into the upper 70’s. A steady 5-10 MPH breeze will remain once again today, and into the afternoon. Winds will calm overnight as we drop into the upper 40’s for lows. A high pressure to the left of us will continue pushing east over the course of the next few days, bringing plenty of sunshine at the beginning of the week.

By Tuesday, we’ll copy and paste from Monday. Highs may be in the mid 70’s with sunny skies and a light breeze. Overnight, lows are back in the upper 40’s. Another cold front will prepare to pass into Wednesday bringing more windy conditions.

THIS WEEK:

We’ll could down even more in the low 70’s with. 10-15 mph winds at times due to the high pressure to our north and low pressure to the south. A few more clouds may slip in but sunshine will still persist. Highs in the mid 70’s are expected.

Mostly dry conditions continue but with the expected landfall of tropical storm Ian to the south, we could see more rain Friday into Saturday. The exact positioning of the storm will tell how much we get and likely won’t be available until Tuesday/Wednesday. We’ll continue keeping a close eye on that storm as well as others in the tropics. The rest of the weekend appears cool with 70’s and partly cloudy. Windy conditions still continue as well but should relax by Sunday.

