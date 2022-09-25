Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars

JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn.

The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites.

Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony shares her joy of the event. “We just appreciate the support we’ve received, and we just look forward to a great night. And thank you Jackson for letting us be apart of your community.”

The Jackson Symphony performs numerous events throughout the year. For more information, click here.