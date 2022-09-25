Tournament brings teams from across the U.S. to the Hub city

JACKSON, Tenn. –Baseball teams from five different states came together to play ball.

The West Tennessee Sportsplex held a baseball tournament this weekend. Seventy teams from five different states were in attendance.





The tournament started on Friday and ends on Sunday. Teams compete head to head all weekend, to see who will end up on top. Ages range from 7-years-old to 15.

With games happening all day, one local team played 3 games so far, and won two, moving on to the next bracket in hopes of winning it all.

“Everybody says in this age group, the infields gotta be stacked…nah it’s more outfield like you gotta have a loaded outfield and a good catcher so we gone load that up,” said Zach Daniel, Head Coach Jackson Storm 7U.

The West Tennessee Sportsplex will continue having tournaments soon in the future.

