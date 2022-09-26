14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides.

Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk.

The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost.

The walk’s origins developed as a way to recognize and remember loved ones lost to violence.

Anyone is allowed to participate.

The event will begin with a meal, then move outside to the campus Bell Tower where a candlelit walk will take place.

After that, there will be a balloon release to honor the victims.

“It’s important to recognize those who have suffered or are presently suffering that loss,” said Dr. Nita Mehr, Dean of the School of Social Work at Union. “It’s not a one time event that they get over, it is something that they live with during anniversaries, during other losses that they hear about.”

The “Remember Me” walk will be at Union University’s campus Monday afternoon, October 3 at 5:30 p.m.

