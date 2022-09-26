$425 million to be invested into local economy by Nationally-known company

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new opportunity was announced on Monday afternoon. Georgia-Pacific, LLC announced a new Dixie plant, and their plan to invest at least $425 million into the Jackson facility.

This will mean more jobs, and opportunities will be available for Madison County.

Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey gives an estimated timeline for the build. “Looks like initial production will begin in summer of 2024. So we are looking at a groundbreaking here in a few months. Construction on the plant will begin sometime in the next month or two, we are looking for October to be that area. Hopefully we will begin constructional build will be sometime in 2023,” said Mayor Massey.

Mayor Scott Conger shares how having diverse industries helps in our economic system. “We know that recessions happen and they ebb and flow, and because of our diversification of our economy and different manufacturing industry. We are usually the last to enter into and usually the first to come out,” said Mayor Conger.

Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, continued by telling the importance of a strong workforce development. “Workforce development is always important. We have got to continue to make sure that all of our employers, not just Georgia-Pacific LLC , have access to a high quality workforce. That means continuing to work with our public school system, with our colleges and universities that are here. Making sure that folks have the opportunity to be trained and retrained to attain these jobs, that are available in West Tennessee,” said Spurgeon.

The plant will sit on 241 acres west of the city and is conveniently located near both Interstate 40 and State Highway 223 in West Madison County.

The groundbreaking is expected to take place within the next few months, with plans to start the build in 2024.