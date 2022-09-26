Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon.

The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, and despite efforts, the fire resulted in a total loss.

Officials say the incident was determined to be an electrical fire involving a fridge that was being powered by a generator.

The department did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

