Helen Elizabeth White, age 84 of Paris, TN passed away July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Her celebration of life service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Dr. Johnathan Smith of Fairview Baptist Church officiating. A private family burial will be held later at Bevil Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the celebration of life service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Helen Elizabeth White was born December 22, 1937 in Kingsport, TN to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. On March 7, 1958 she married John Lawson Page and he preceded her in death on September 23, 1988. On April 26, 1990 she married Joe E. White and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2008.

Helen formerly worked at Salant & Salant and Dana Corporation. She was a member of Woodmen of the World, Office on Aging, and Sisters of HCMC. She has received several medals from the Senior Olympics.

Helen is survived by her son Steven “Henry” Page (Vicki) of Cottage Grove, TN; sister, Agnes LaRue Trevathan of Paducah, KY; Kenneth Doris Vaughn (Carol) of Dresden, TN; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including special friends: Mona Gwinn, Mary Ann Melton, and Gloria Barnhill.

Besides her parents and husbands, Helen was also preceded in death by a son, Michael A. Page; a sister, Clara Ruth Cannon; and two brothers: William Richard Vaughn and Bobby Darrel Vaughn.