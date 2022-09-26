Local non-profit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local non-profit gives back to help local families in need.

‘All Things Family, Inc.’ held a free ‘Fall Break Fill-up’, Monday evening.

The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.

These boxes consist of hot and cold cereal, granola bars and snacks to assist families while children are home during Fall Break, with items that they can safely prepare or grab themselves.

Organizers say families simply pulled up in their cars, received a box and drove away.

“We take donations…we have sponsors that are coming in. We’ll just put it out there what we’re giving away. And they bring it and drop it off, so we’re excited that the community has rallied behind us to do this and I believe this initiative is going to grow as we continue to move,” said Rhonda Pettigrew, Executive Director of ‘All Things Family, Inc’.

Organizers say they expected to serve nearly 100 families at Monday’s event.

Pettigrew says the mission of ‘All Things Family’ is to provide education, empowerment, and enjoyment to establish healthy relationships and stronger family units.