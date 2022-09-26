Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support.

The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand.

They displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant, impressing the judges and audience.

Many awards were given out, including the crowning of Miss Madison County and Miss Jackson.

The winner of Miss Madison County Volunteer was Jewel Bodkins, and Miss Jackson Volunteer was Marti Sullivan.

“It feels amazing actually,” Bodkins said. “This is only my fourth or fifth prelim of the season, and my first year in the Miss contests. It feels great to finally have a title and come back to Jackson.”

