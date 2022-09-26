Moderna Chief Medical Officer talks latest booster shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — Experts discuss a new booster vaccine to combat the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Moderna has created a new messenger rna booster vaccine.

This new vaccine is called a bivalent vaccine and contains two messenger rnas in it.

One rna is for the original strain of COVID-19, and the other is for protection from the newer ba-4 5 omicron variant.

Moderna states you must have the original standard COVID-19 vaccination before receiving this new booster shot.

You can not receive this new vaccine within 90 days of receiving the original base vaccine, or after 90 days of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

This booster vaccine is deemed safe and available now at your local pharmacies.

“But I do think we are going into a world where we need once yearly booster vaccines,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer. “I think that’s just the reality of COVID today, but the good news is we can make these updated vaccines. They provide good levels of antibody and I think we can get to that once yearly booster sets in.”

The CDC has authorized for anyone over 18 years of age to receive Moderna or Pfizer booster shots 90 days after fully completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Children under 17 cannot receive the Moderna booster — only Pfizer, 90 days after fully completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Children six months to eleven years old cannot receive the booster.

The booster is available now at pharmacies such as Walgreens.

