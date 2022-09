Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/22 – 09/26/22

Hugh McCall Hugh McCall: Custodial interference

Alf Barnette Alf Barnette: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Barbee Christopher Barbee: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

Conregon Whiteside Conregon Whiteside: Simple domestic assault

Corinthians Holloway Corinthians Holloway: Aggravated assault



Damarius Clay Damarius Clay: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation

Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Demario Reaves Demario Reaves: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Derrick Stamps Derrick Stamps: Shoplifting/theft of property

Duke Rogers Duke Rogers: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Edwin Varela Galindo Edwin Varela Galindo: Public intoxication

Ivra Cole Ivra Cole: Schedule II drug violations

James Claybrook James Claybrook: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jerome Scott Jerome Scott: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

John Bates John Bates: Simple domestic assault



Keriyona Woods Keriyona Woods: Violation of probation

Kwane Morris Kwane Morris: Failure to appear

Luke Alexander Luke Alexander: Failure to appear

Maria Valenzuela Maria Valenzuela: Reckless endangerment

Markus Hilliard Markus Hilliard: Aggravated robbery



Michael Tipler Michael Tipler: Vandalism

Nicholas McFall Nicholas McFall: Driving under the influence

Robert Lewis Smith Robert Lewis Smith: Driving under the influence

Robert Smith Robert Smith: Violation of probation

Robert Wright Robert Wright: Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



Whitney Bowers Whitney Bowers: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism, failure to appear

William Rickman William Rickman: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/26/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.