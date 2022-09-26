Noma Gene Baker-Riley, age 83, passed from this life and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s bosom on September 24, 2022.

Noma was born on July 26, 1939 in Three Rivers, Texas to the late Teddy Eugene Baker and Georgia Grace Baker. She was retired from Civil Service and was a very active member of Apostolic Ministry Fellowship, where she served her Lord. Mrs. Riley was a devoted and consecrated Servant of the Lord and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family, cooking and crocheting.

Mrs. Riley is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Allen Riley; two sons, Rev. Mark A. Riley of Bartlett, TN and Timothy Patrick Riley of Magnolia, TX; her sister, Donna Lee Pierce of Mount Pleasant, AR; six grandchildren, Rhett Hunter Riley, Ridge Hayden Riley, Madison Kate Odom (Rylan), David Patrick Riley, Joseph Daniel Riley and Luke Carroll Riley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Riley will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Mark A. Riley officiating. Interment will follow in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Riley will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to her church, Apostolic Ministry Fellowship, P.O. Box 342622, Bartlett, TN 38184.

