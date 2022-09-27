4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot.

“Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary Hargett. “It’s important for voters to not only know what these proposed amendments are, but also understand how amendments become part of our Constitution so they can make informed voting decisions.”

The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the November 8 ballot are as follows:

An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability. An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude. An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.

In Tennessee, the proposed amendments appear as “yes” or “no” questions on the ballot. A yes vote is to amend the Constitution and adopt the new proposed language for the amendment, while a no vote is a vote to not adopt the amendment and keep the current language unchanged.

In order for an amendment to pass, Secretary Hargett says it must receive more “yes” votes than “no” votes, and the “yes” votes must be a majority of the total votes in a gubernatorial election.

To determine the number of votes needed to adopt a proposed Constitutional amendment, votes for all candidates for governor are added together and then divided by two. If there are more yes votes than no votes on the proposed amendment and the number of yes votes exceeds 50% +1 of the total votes for governor, the amendment passes and becomes part of the Constitution. The Constitutional amendment fails if the number of yes votes does not meet or exceed the threshold or if there are more no votes than yes votes.

A release states that although the number of votes cast for governor is used to determine the threshold for a Constitutional amendment to pass, it’s not necessary to vote in the Governor’s race to vote on the Constitutional amendments. Likewise, it’s not necessary to vote on any of the amendments to vote in the governor’s race.

Click here to see the exact language for the proposed Constitutional amendments or call 1-877-850-4959 for more information.

