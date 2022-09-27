$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees.

“We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

The State of Tennessee requires teachers pay to start at $40,000 a year. With the salary schedule moving to $42,000, salary lanes are also being extended from 15 years to 20 years.

“We’re going to implement a longevity pay, meaning every year you work for us, you get 100 dollars,” Dr. King said. “We’ll stop at year 20, and so after your 20, if you have 21 years, you will still receive $2,000.”

The longevity pay starts in August of 2023. Everyone will receive longevity regardless of the department. For example, if you worked with the system for 15 years, you get $1,500. If you worked for one year, you get $100, and so on.

“I’ve discussed with principals and the new pay metric that they will receive, they will receive a performance pay, also they’re going to receive salary increases in terms of their base pay, so we’re excited about that, our maintenance department will see an increase in terms of raises,” said Dr. King.

The transportation, cafeteria, secretary department, and all support staff will receive a $1,000 bonus. It will be broken up into four quarters, meaning the select personnel will receive $250 in fall, winter, spring and summer.

These pay increases are monumental for the school system of becoming part of the top 25 percent in the state when it comes to pay.

“See, we want to win on the student achievement front, we want to make sure that our students receive high quality opportunities in the classroom, high quality instruction, and in order to do that you have to recruit top talent, but not only that, you have to keep your top talent,” Dr. King said.

The $6.2 million came as the board went through the budget to see what they could save and what departments they could collapse and make smaller.

For more information regarding the salary schedule or if you have any questions, you can email mypay@jmcss.org.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.