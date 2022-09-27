Jeannine Urig Hill, age 50, a resident of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Richard Dickerson officiating. Visitation for Jeannine Hill will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Jeannine was born on February 19, 1972, to Randy Urig and Wanda Dunlap Scott in Elyria, OH. She was a graduate of Northside High School and Union University in Jackson, TN. She was the co-owner of the Licker & Whine Pet Market in Murfreesboro, TN. She loved spending time outdoors, as well as gardening and hiking. She loved animals and found such delight in loving and caring for them. She especially loved her family and cherished the time they spent together.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Hill of Murfreesboro, TN to whom she was married for 25 years; her mother, Wanda Scott of Henderson, TN; her grandmother, Lillian Dunlap of Brownville, TN; her fur baby, Charlie; her sister, Shannon Urig of Henderson, TN; and her stepsister, Natalie Scott Alexander (Kevin) of Smithland, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Urig and her stepfather, Jimmy Scott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beesley Animal Foundation, 2215 Keeneland Commercial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37127. All services and arrangements under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.