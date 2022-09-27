Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane.

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue



Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Facebook / Madison County Fire Rescue

The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.

Once the storm makes landfall, they will support an emergency strike team and help with recovery.

“Six of our members have been sent with the EMS strike team from the State of Tennessee to Florida,” said Madison County Fire Department Captain Matthew Gray. “They are currently en route to a staging area at this time.”

Click here for the latest information on Hurricane Ian.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.