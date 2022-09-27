Meet Marti Sullivan: ‘Miss Jackson Volunteer 2022’

JACKSON, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had the chance to speak with the newest title holder of ‘Miss Jackson Volunteer’.

Marti Sullivan was crowned during the Miss Jackson Volunteer and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant held Sunday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Sullivan competed against a field of other contenders, winning the title.

As part of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer program, she says she’s thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the city of Jackson during the next year.

“This is the title that I’ve always dreamed of being able to have, because the city means to much, not only to our program but to me personally from competing as a teen all the way now as a ‘Miss’. I’ve loved being able to meet the people of Jackson,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says her platform is care, courage, and recovery education.

