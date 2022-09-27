Morning in the Mid 40s All Work Week Long, Ian Likely to NOT Impact West TN.

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 27th:

A few locations dropped into the upper 30s last night in West Tennessee and we dropped into the low 40s around Jackson. We will drop into the mid 40s each morning until the weekend. Sunny skies and breezy northerly winds will be sticking around into the weekend as well. We could see some increase in cloud cover from Hurricane Ian and a few of us could see a shower or two, but most of us will not be impacted from the storm. We will have the latest details on your weekend forecast and more on where Hurricane Ian is expected to go this week below.

TONIGHT:

We hadn’t dropped down in the mid 40s since May 8th here in West Tennessee, but we did last night. We are going to again for most of us tonight. Some low 40s cannot be ruled out either. Skies will be clear and the winds will be light out of the north most of the night. If you haven’t turned on your heater yet, you should be ok again tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the low 70s and overnight lows will again fall down into the mid 40s. Sunny skies will continue to dominate over the skies and the winds will be light out of the northeast. Rain is still not expected to show up anywhere near our region.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Thursday but highs will still only reach the mid 70s and the overnight lows in the 40s streak will continue Thursday night. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast keeping a cool and dry air mass across the Mid South.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how far east Hurricane Ian makes landfall, will determine if we see any showers or clouds from the storm before it moves off to the east of us. The further east you are the better chance you might see some clouds from the storm system. Shower chances are currently NOT expected but cannot be ruled out along the Tennessee River. Highs on Friday will make it into the upper 70s and Friday night lows will drop down to around 50°. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast.

THE WEEKEND:

There is a chance for some cloud cover on the back side of Hurricane Ian, but we also might see sunny skies all weekend long. The storm could drift far enough to the west to bring some rain showers to West Tennessee but that is NOT the current consensus forecast from the storm. We will keep an eye on it as the week progresses, but as of now, impacts look to be minimal here in West Tennessee from Ian. Highs this weekend will make it up to around 80° and lows will fall down to the mid 50s. The winds will continue to come out of the north this weekend, but we should warm back up near or above normal.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Ian will move north of Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. The current forecast is suggesting the storm will track up or near Tampa along the west coast of Florida and become a category 3 or 4 hurricane and make landfall sometime on Wednesday or Thursday. There is a scenario where the storm stays just off the west coast of Florida and marches northward making landfall near Tallahassee as well, but that is not likely. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the storm for any potential impacts to our region, but as of now, that seems unlikely. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 10pm.

Latest IR satellite image from Hurricane Ian Tuesday at 4pm.

Latest Forecast Cone from the National Hurricane Center as of Tuesday evening.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, it looks like the last heat wave of the summer is over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of the coolest weather since last Spring will be hanging around this week. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13