Teams begin building for RIFA’s annual ‘Canstruction’ competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Can building began Tuesday for RIFA’s 17th Annual Canstruction event.

It’s a competition hosted by RIFA at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Teams bring in various canned goods and construct them into art. These art structures are then judged and a winner for Best Build is awarded.

Teams consist of industry leaders, Jackson-Madison County students, and members of nonprofit organizations.

All the money earned, along with canned goods used in the structures, will go to RIFA and its soup kitchen.

“Canstruction is a great event that benefits the community,” said RIFA’s Assistant Director Shaun Powers. “It takes lots of different people doing lots of different things, from the teams who have collected food and built the structures, to the sponsors who have given financially, to the people who come view the structures, to the comedian as well who’s coming Thursday night, we’re appreciative of all the support Jackson gives RIFA.”

The judging process for Canstruction will be held Wednesday morning. The award ceremony will be Thursday, September 29 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are 2-for-1 for $25-dollars. Click here for more information.

