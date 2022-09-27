Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee.

Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee.

Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually.

Applicants are expected to pass a physical fitness test, mental and physical health evaluations, and must be 21 years or older to qualify.

After completing these requirements, the applicant will go to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Academy for 18 weeks of training, or ten if post certified.

Sergeant Charles Childers speaks about what kind of qualities they look for in applicants.

“We’re looking for people that want to serve their community in a very unique way,” Sergeant Childers said. “We’re looking for people with a good work ethic, someone of integrity, loyalty, and pride. We’re looking for those features.”

Click here for more information on recruitment or stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters at 336 Smith Lane in Jackson.

