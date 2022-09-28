Anne Marie Moonen Namishia, age 85, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Matthew Richard Namishia, departed this life Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Anne was born May 30, 1937 in Oneida, New York. She was employed as a medical data entry clerk for many years and was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of the Somerville Moose Lodge and enjoyed her flowers, hummingbirds, arts, crafts, sitting on her swing and being in the outdoors. Anne was a cancer survivor and also an organ donor.

Mrs. Namishia is survived by two sons, Richard Namishia and Keith Namishia; and four grandchildren, Zack Bing, Blake Namishia, Jakeb Namishia and Ben Kitchen Namishia. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Moonen; her brother, Bill Moonen; and her granddaughter, Bailey Cruse.

A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Namishia will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

