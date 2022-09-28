Garrett Evans joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Garrett was born and raised in Jackson, TN. He attended JCS from preschool to eighth grade. After, he attended and graduated from South Side High School in 2016.

During high school, Garrett spent his time on the football field or in after school practice. Post-graduation, he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin to major in Wildlife Biology. However, after only one semester changed his major from Wildlife Biology to Criminal Justice.

During his time in Martin, he kept himself busy by joining a fraternity and keeping a healthy social life. He graduated with his Bachelors in Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology in December of 2021. After a short period of indecision about what career path to follow, he eventually decided on reporting.

Garrett, being a Jackson native, loves his community and enjoys the life that Madison County offered growing up.

In his spare time, Garrett plays video games, spends time with friends and family and once or twice a year tries to make a trip to the Tennessee River. He looks forward to meeting various members of the community and shaking as many hands as he can!

You can reach Garrett at gevans@wbbjtv.com with news tips and story ideas.